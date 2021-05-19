Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $135.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.71. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

