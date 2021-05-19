FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

FSK stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.