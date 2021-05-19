Head to Head Analysis: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get National Bank alerts:

97.7% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National Bank and TCF Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $325.35 million 3.84 $80.36 million $2.55 15.89 TCF Financial $2.05 billion 3.48 $295.47 million $4.03 11.61

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. TCF Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bank and TCF Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 TCF Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38

National Bank currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.28%. TCF Financial has a consensus target price of $40.86, indicating a potential downside of 12.64%. Given TCF Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than National Bank.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33% TCF Financial 10.11% 7.86% 0.90%

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Bank pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TCF Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCF Financial beats National Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through a network of 89 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 128 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. It also provides investment management and custodial services, trust services, financial and estate planning, and retirement planning and employee benefit programs; residential, consumer, and small business lending products; and consumer real estate secured lending, consumer loans, loans secured by personal property, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, the company offers loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. Further, it provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate banking, and lease financing; and treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 478 branches, including 373 traditional branches, 102 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,062 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.