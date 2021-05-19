Head-To-Head Survey: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Talos Energy and Trillion Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $927.62 million 1.15 $58.73 million $3.56 3.68 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Talos Energy and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

