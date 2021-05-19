The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,238.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,061.71 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $498.29 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,201.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,057.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Insiders have sold a total of 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,764 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,131,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.