Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.46

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.46 and traded as high as C$43.62. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$43.55, with a volume of 173,338 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AP.UN shares. CIBC raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.59%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

