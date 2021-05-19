Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.27

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.27 and traded as high as $24.77. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 252,965 shares trading hands.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $850.96 million, a PE ratio of -65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,387,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

