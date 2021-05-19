Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $2.18. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 587,008 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.79.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,503,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,633,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $144,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

