Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $7.05 on Monday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $190.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director John R. Barr bought 10,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CPMG Inc increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% in the first quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 181,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.