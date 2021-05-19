BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 149.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jonestrading started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $13.62 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $433.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). Analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $252,588.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,398 shares of company stock worth $797,362 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 715.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 157,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $13,709,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.