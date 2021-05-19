AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

AXTI opened at $9.42 on Monday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.39 million, a PE ratio of -313.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AXT by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 51,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AXT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

