Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.36% from the company’s current price.

ALKT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of ALKT opened at $27.57 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

