Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issued By Truist Securiti

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HYFM. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $789,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

