Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $84.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after buying an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

