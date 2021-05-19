Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $84.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after buying an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
