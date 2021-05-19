Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) PT Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Welbilt stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 217.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $58,868,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $16,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

