STERIS (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $235.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

STE opened at $195.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

