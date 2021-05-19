The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $81.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.14 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

