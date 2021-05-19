UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $73.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

