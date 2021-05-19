Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royalty Pharma plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $338,436,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

