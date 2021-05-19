Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.37 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.54.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.44. The stock has a market cap of C$646.44 million and a P/E ratio of -12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

