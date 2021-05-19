Brokers Set Expectations for Apyx Medical Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Apyx Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%.

APYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $345.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth $1,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 175,242 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 166,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 112,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

