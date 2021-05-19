Brokers Offer Predictions for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wireless Telecom Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

