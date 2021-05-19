Critical Contrast: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Groupon and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -13.34% -31.31% -4.50% Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groupon and Prosus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $2.22 billion 0.59 -$22.38 million $0.40 112.93 Prosus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prosus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Groupon and Prosus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 4 2 0 2.14 Prosus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Groupon currently has a consensus price target of $41.29, suggesting a potential downside of 8.60%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Prosus.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

