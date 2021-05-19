Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) versus Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Financial Review

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A -65.65% -47.92% Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orchard Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 223.97%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 266.56 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -3.17 Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.86) -1.35

Poseida Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Orchard Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

