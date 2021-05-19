Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

TPX opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after acquiring an additional 399,271 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

