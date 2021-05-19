Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.