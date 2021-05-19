First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $23.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AG. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $17.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

