American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zelman & Associates

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Zelman & Associates in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.