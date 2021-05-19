BMO Capital Markets Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $83.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of ATH opened at $61.73 on Monday. Athene has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

