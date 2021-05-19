Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

APP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of APP opened at $64.29 on Monday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

