Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.50 ($115.88).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

SAN stock opened at €87.23 ($102.62) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.82.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

