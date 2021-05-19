Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) PT Lowered to $3.80

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price dropped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.80 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CWBHF opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. Charlotte’s Web has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

