Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

