Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
