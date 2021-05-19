Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

MFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

