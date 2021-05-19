Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. Noah has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $4,314,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Noah by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Noah by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC lifted its position in Noah by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 165,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

