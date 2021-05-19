Prospector Capital (NASDAQ:PRSR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 24,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 88,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,892,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.