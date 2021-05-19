Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.61

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.61 and traded as high as $123.16. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $118.98, with a volume of 57,884 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $731.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

