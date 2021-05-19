Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. Uniper has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

