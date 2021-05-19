Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $8.19 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

