Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $8.19 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.
About Suncorp Group
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.