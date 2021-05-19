Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issued By B. Riley

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curis in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Curis alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

CRIS opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Curis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Curis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Curis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.