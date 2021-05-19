Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) vs. Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Financial Comparison

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 2.72 $6.68 million N/A N/A Logansport Financial $8.88 million 3.20 $2.25 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and Logansport Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 18.19% 9.18% 0.92% Logansport Financial 39.93% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

