Head to Head Review: BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BNP Paribas and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 3 8 0 2.73 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of BNP Paribas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNP Paribas and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $49.95 billion 1.75 $9.15 billion $3.48 10.06 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 2.87 $1.95 billion N/A N/A

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 16.37% 6.51% 0.30% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BNP Paribas beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, Findomestic, AlphaCredit, and Opel Vauxhall brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, research, and market intellingence across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, import and export, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,714 office networks and 13,217 ATM networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

