Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSI. CIBC boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$32.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 83.29. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$26.22 and a 52 week high of C$34.28.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

