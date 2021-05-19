$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. ArcBest reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

In other ArcBest news, CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $1,200,956.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,340 shares of company stock worth $6,232,764. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 408.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

