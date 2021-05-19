Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$94.00 to C$100.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Onex traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 1194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

ONEXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Onex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.