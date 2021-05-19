Numis Securities Upgrades Diploma (LON:DPLM) to Add

Diploma (LON:DPLM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,275 ($29.72). Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

DPLM has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,908 ($37.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,776.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,410.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

