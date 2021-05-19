Numis Securities Upgrades Diploma (LON:DPLM) to Add

Diploma (LON:DPLM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,275 ($29.72). Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

DPLM has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,908 ($37.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,776.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,410.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Analyst Recommendations for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

