Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.