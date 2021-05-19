Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Community Health Systems (CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/11/2021 – Community Health Systems was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.
- 5/6/2021 – Community Health Systems was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.10.
- 5/5/2021 – Community Health Systems was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.
- 4/30/2021 – Community Health Systems was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.10.
- 4/14/2021 – Community Health Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $9.00 to $12.00.
Shares of CYH opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.12.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
