DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DV. JMP Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DV opened at $28.70 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.