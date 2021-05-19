KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNBE. UBS Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

